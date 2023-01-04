Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.
Etsy Stock Performance
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $207.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
