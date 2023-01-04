Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Reduced by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

