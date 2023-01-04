Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.69.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.22 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

