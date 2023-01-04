Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,706 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

NOW opened at $385.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $628.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.89 and a 200 day moving average of $423.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

