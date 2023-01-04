First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

