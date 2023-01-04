First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.