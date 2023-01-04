First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $47.41.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.