First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at $348,000.

