Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 52,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 29.8% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

