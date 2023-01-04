Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,404 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.13% of Sysco worth $45,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

