Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.07.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

