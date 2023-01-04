Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $40.38 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,180 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $40,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

