Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $45.40 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,404 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.13% of Sysco worth $45,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

