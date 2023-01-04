Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.