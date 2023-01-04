Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 20,028 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FedEx

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

