Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.63

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.63 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 51.40 ($0.62). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 66,022 shares.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.99 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.25.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

