Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 5,266 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.39.

