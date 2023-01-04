Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.18.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.