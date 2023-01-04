Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,016,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

