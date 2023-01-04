Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

