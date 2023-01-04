Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

