GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 355,800 shares.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

