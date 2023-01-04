General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $44,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 121,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

General Mills stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.