Head to Head Comparison: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 82.36 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -2.67 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 137.56 -$10.00 million ($0.63) -2.29

Risk & Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nemaura Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.19%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -5,617.98% -81.14% -71.85%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.