Head to Head Comparison: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 82.29%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.19%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -5,617.98% -81.14% -71.85% Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 137.56 -$10.00 million ($0.63) -2.29 Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 82.36 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -2.67

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies



NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Nemaura Medical



Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

