HM Payson & Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

