HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
