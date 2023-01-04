HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

