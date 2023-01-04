HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,455 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.