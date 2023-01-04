HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,251 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

