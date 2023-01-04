Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NYSE HPP opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $40,154,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

