Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,721,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

