Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.