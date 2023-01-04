Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.98 and its 200 day moving average is $334.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

