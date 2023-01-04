Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 848 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 4.1 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of COP opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

