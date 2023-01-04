Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

