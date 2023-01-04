Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $840.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $833.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

