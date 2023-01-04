Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 416,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 694,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after buying an additional 175,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

