iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

