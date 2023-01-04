iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

IWO opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average of $220.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

