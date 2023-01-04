iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lessened by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

