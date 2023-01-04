iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day moving average of $391.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

