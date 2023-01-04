iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.