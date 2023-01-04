iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

