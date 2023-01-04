Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 74.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

