Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

