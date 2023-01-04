Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

