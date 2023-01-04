Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

NOC opened at $540.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.33 and a 200-day moving average of $497.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.