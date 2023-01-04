Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,404 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

COP opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

