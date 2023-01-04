Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

