Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.42 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 55,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 103,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.